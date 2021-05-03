Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,702 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.33. 6,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,681. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

