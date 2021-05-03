Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $202.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.84.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $172.35 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

