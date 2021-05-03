Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 463.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,066 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 51,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Tejon Ranch worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerview LLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,775 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,152 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRC opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $416.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

