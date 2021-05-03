TEGNA (TGNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.06 on Monday. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

