Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $11.96

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.64. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $569.72 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

