Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

TSVNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec raised shares of Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Team17 Group stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

