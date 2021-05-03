TD Securities Trims CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Target Price to $88.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

