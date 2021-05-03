TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$62.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.42.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$44.88 on Friday. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$17.85 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$47.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -5.87%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

