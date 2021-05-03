TD Securities Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to $22.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Real Matters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

