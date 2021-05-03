TD Securities Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $69.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NTR stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

