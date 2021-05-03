Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.

NASDAQ TTCF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,097. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.