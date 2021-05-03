Taseko Mines (TKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter.

TSE TKO traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$2.48. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The company has a market cap of C$702.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$2.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at C$132,383.40. Also, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,939. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $903,650.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

