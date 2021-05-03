Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

