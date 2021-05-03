Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,003 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Target worth $139,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 59.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 2,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.71. 77,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

