Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Reduced by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,175,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

