Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $91.90 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

