T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $186.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.36.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 405,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 408,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.