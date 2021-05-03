T-Mobile US (TMUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

