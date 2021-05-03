Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter 2021 results reflect benefits from higher revenues and decline in provisions. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue supporting the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near-term woes of the company. Nevertheless, improving economic conditions might support Synovus’ growth.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 663.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 89,067 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

