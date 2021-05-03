Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

