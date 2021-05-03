Switch (SWCH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Switch to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Switch to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWCH opened at $18.57 on Monday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

