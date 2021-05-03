Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in April

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,600 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 1,394,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,206.0 days.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIOVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Danske lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

