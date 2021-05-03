Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWMAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,645. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.01. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The company had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

