SVB Leerink Boosts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $485.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.44.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $422.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

