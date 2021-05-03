Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.85.

eBay stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

