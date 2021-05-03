Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.23

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.23 and last traded at C$15.13, with a volume of 45202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

