SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $25.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,174,716.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,939.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

