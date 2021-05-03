SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ SPWR opened at $25.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $57.52.
In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,174,716.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,939.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.