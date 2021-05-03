Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,744.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS SURDF remained flat at $$34.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

