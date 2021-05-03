Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $720.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $687.49 and a 200 day moving average of $709.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $826.89.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

