Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 128.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,380,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

