Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $130.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

