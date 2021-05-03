Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,236 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $80,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.59.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

