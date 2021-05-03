Strs Ohio Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $328.52 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.09 and a 52-week high of $333.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.20 and a 200-day moving average of $287.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

