Strs Ohio Sells 8,651 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,967 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after acquiring an additional 249,259 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $160.83 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

