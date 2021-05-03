Strs Ohio Purchases 3,038 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock valued at $26,524,083 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF stock opened at $130.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

