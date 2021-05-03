Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,526 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC opened at $28.04 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.