Strs Ohio Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $66,257,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,008,000. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,537 shares of company stock worth $3,324,911. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $186.76 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

