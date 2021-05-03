Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 32.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

