Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.30% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 526,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 430,686 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,089,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,587,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 96,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.12 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13.

