Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $376.94 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

