Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

VCR opened at $314.04 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $166.34 and a 12 month high of $316.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

