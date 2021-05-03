Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 11,984 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

