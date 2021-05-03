Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

