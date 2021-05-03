Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,231 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

