Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,547 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $114.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.