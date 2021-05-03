Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 152.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 123,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 106,235 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.