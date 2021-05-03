Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $186.99 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average is $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.