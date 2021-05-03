Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,494 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 241,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 204.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

