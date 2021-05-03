Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $313.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.67. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.40 and a 12-month high of $317.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

