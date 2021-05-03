Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 8,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $865.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $772.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $495.55 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

